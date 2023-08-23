News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Man from Houghton Regis charged with rape and sexual assault

Charges relate to the rape and sex assault of two women in their late teens
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:16 BST
The charges have been brought following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.The charges have been brought following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.
The charges have been brought following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

A man from Houghton Regis is to appear in court on charges of rape and sexual assault.

William Philpot, aged 22, of Trident Drive, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday (17/8) with one count each of raping a woman aged 16 years or over and one count of sexual assault on a female.

The charges relate to the rape of a woman in her late teens at an address in a village near Milton Keynes and sexual assault of a different woman in her late teens over her clothing in a car in the Bletchley area. Both cases are alleged to have taken place on July 3 last year.

Philpot is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

The charges have been brought following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.