The charges have been brought following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

A man from Houghton Regis is to appear in court on charges of rape and sexual assault.

William Philpot, aged 22, of Trident Drive, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday (17/8) with one count each of raping a woman aged 16 years or over and one count of sexual assault on a female.

The charges relate to the rape of a woman in her late teens at an address in a village near Milton Keynes and sexual assault of a different woman in her late teens over her clothing in a car in the Bletchley area. Both cases are alleged to have taken place on July 3 last year.

Philpot is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on September 19.