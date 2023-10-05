Man from Luton arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after his car hit a tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after his car hit a tree in Milton Keynes.

The collision, involving a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class, happened on Denbigh Road at the junction with Lyon Road shortly after 1am on Saturday (30/9).

The driver, aged 23, suffered a bleed on the brain. He was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for further treatment, but has since been discharged.

Get in touch with Police f you can help with their enquiries

A passenger, a woman in her 20s, was also seriously injured, suffering a fractured back. She was taken to the same hospital for further treatment, where she remains.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, failing to stop when required by a constable and driving without third party insurance. He has been released on police bail.

Investigating officer PC Amy Harnett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a man and a woman have sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“Anyone with dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage that might assist our investigation should also please get in touch.

“You can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230439485.”