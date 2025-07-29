Man in court after 'disturbance' on board easyJet flight from Luton to Glasgow
Abhay Nayak, 41, from Luton, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday (July 28), on charges of assault and endangering the safety of aircraft.
He did not enter a plea, and was remanded in custody.
The easyJet flight EZY609, which took off from Luton Airport, was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Airport.
The dramatic incident occurred on Sunday morning (July 27). Passengers banded together to tackle a man shouting that he had a bomb, before claiming he wanted to "send a message" to Donald Trump.
The offender was then cuffed and hauled off the aircraft by around half a dozen cops, with panicked passengers left in tears. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, he can be heard saying: "I wanted to send a message to Trump... he's in Scotland."
The US president is currently on a visit to the country and has been spotted playing golf over the weekend. A witness said he woke up suddenly around 8am, under an hour after taking off from Luton, to the man coming out of the toilets at the back of the plane causing a commotion.
In a statement Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow around 8.20am on Sunday July 27 2025.
“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
“We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved.
“We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”
However, he has not been charged with terrorism-related offences.
An easyJet spokesperson told the Luton News: "Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow on 27 July was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour onboard.
"easyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.
"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."