Dunstable Downs - the scene of the glider crash on Wednesday when a lone pilot in his 40s was killed

A man in his 40s has died after a glider crash on Dunstable Downs.

Emergency services were called to Dunstable Downs at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (August 16) after reports of a glider crash at the London Gliding Club, which is based at Dunstable Downs Airfield. A man in is 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Gliding Club spokesperson said: “It is with the greatest sadness that the London Gliding Club confirms that the sole pilot on board, a male in his 40s, was fatally injured in the accident. To respect the privacy of the pilot’s family, his name will not be released at this time.

"The London Gliding Club extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the pilot as we, as a club, come to terms with the tragic loss of one of our members.”

The spokesperson added: “The Air Accidents Investigation Branch attended the site and conducted its field investigation at the scene of the accident and no immediate cause has been determined. We await the outcome of its investigation in due course.”

A team from the government’s Air Accident Investigation Branch attended the incident and is looking into the safety aspects, while the BCH Serious Collision Investigation unit is conducting an enquiry.

An AAIB spokesperson told the Luton News: “We have recovered the wreckage to our facilities in Aldershot and the investigation continues.”