Man killed after car crashes into lamppost in Luton

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Luton yesterday in which a car crashed into a lampost.

At around 6.22pm, police were called to reports that a silver BMW had collided with a lamppost at New Airport Way on the slip from the A1098 London Road.

Road closures were in place while emergency services attended. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were taken to hospital for further treatment, and one man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in police custody.

PC Carl Callan from the Beds, Cambs and Herts serious collision investigation unit said: “This incident happened just before 6.30pm – a busy time on the roads. We believe a number of potential witnesses did not stop at the scene of the incident, or did stop but left just before police arrived, so we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Marling, or reference number 358 of 7 June.

Alternatively report information at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the IOPC in line with standard protocol following prior police contact.