Man robbed by gang of three in Luton street
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Adelaide Street in Luton on Thursday
By Lynn Hughes
12 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 4:29pm
A victim was approached by three men who then stole money from him in the street at 7pm on February 9.
PC Olivia Philips said: “If you did witness this incident or were around the area at the time and have any descriptions of the three men involved, please contact us.
“Any information could really help our case.”
Call 101 or use the online web chat and quote reference number 40/7673/23.