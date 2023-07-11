News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Luton street robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after being stabbed during a street robbery in Luton.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
The man suffered serious injuriesThe man suffered serious injuries
The man suffered serious injuries

At around 9.50pm on Thursday (6 July), the man was walking along Capron Road when he was stabbed during the robbery by two men. They made off with his bag towards Filmer Road.

The men were described as wearing all black, including balaclavas.

DS Jordan Lancaster from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: "This violence has left a man with serious injuries, that luckily are not life threatening, but will impact the victim.

"If anyone was in the area and witnessed this incident or the events that followed, please get in touch. Any information could be vital in helping us with our investigation."

Most Popular

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online at https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting crime reference 40/36374/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on crimestoppers-uk.org.