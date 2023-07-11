The man suffered serious injuries

At around 9.50pm on Thursday (6 July), the man was walking along Capron Road when he was stabbed during the robbery by two men. They made off with his bag towards Filmer Road.

The men were described as wearing all black, including balaclavas.

DS Jordan Lancaster from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: "This violence has left a man with serious injuries, that luckily are not life threatening, but will impact the victim.

"If anyone was in the area and witnessed this incident or the events that followed, please get in touch. Any information could be vital in helping us with our investigation."

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online at https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting crime reference 40/36374/23.