Man seriously injured following vicious attack outside Galaxy Centre in Luton

A man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries after he was attacked near the Galaxy Centre in Luton on Saturday.

The incident happened between 3.45am and 4.30am in the early hours of January 28.One person was arrested and has since been released on police bail.

Officers are now appealing for an outstanding individual who is described as a white male, around 5ft 8in, medium build and is between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a bomber jacket.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack in Luton town centre

Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson, investigating the incident, said “This attack has left the victim with significant injuries that needed hospital treatment.

“We are keen to identify the individual, so if you were in the area and saw the incident, or anyone matching the description, please contact us.”