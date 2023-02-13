The man fell from a balcony above the Coffee Pot in Dunstable Road

A man has been seriously injured falling from a balcony above a cafe in Luton after an altercation.

The incident happened just before 1.30pm on Wednesday (8 February), when two men became involved in an altercation at the Coffee Pot in Dunstable Road.

One ended up falling from a balcony and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The other man is described as an Asian man with short black hair and approximately 5’9”.

Detective Inspector Nick Gardner said: “These events played out in a public place where lots of people will have witnessed what happened.

“We are trying to understand what happened in the lead up to this altercation, as well as the moments after it.

“If you would rather not speak to the police, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers completely anonymously and in confidence.”

Get in touch via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Quote reference 40/7311/23.