Man wanted in connection with burglary in Dunstable

Police issue CCTV image as part of investigation

By Olga Norford
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in relation to a burglary in Dunstable.

The incident took place around 3am on January 22.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Can you help us identify this man? We believe he has information that could assist us with our investigation into a burglary in Dunstable.

Get in touch with police if you recognise this man
“If you have any information that may help please call us on 101 or report via our website here