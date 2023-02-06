Man wanted in connection with burglary in Dunstable
Police issue CCTV image as part of investigation
By Olga Norford
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in relation to a burglary in Dunstable.
The incident took place around 3am on January 22.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Can you help us identify this man? We believe he has information that could assist us with our investigation into a burglary in Dunstable.
“If you have any information that may help please call us on 101 or report via our website here