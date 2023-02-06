Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in relation to a burglary in Dunstable.

The incident took place around 3am on January 22.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Can you help us identify this man? We believe he has information that could assist us with our investigation into a burglary in Dunstable.

Get in touch with police if you recognise this man