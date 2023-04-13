A fundraising appeal has been set up in memory of Luton builder Kassar Ahmed Uddin, who died after a wall collapsed on him.

The accident happened on January 24 while Kassar, who was 35 and lived at Lyndhurst Road, was at work in Watford.

Thousands of mourners attended his funeral at Luton Central Mosque, recorded as the largest funeral to ever take place in the town.

The fundraiser will be undertaken by a friend of Kassar’s, who is currently serving a jail term at Bedford Prison, to raise money for the Kassars Foundation, a charity set up in his memory.

So far more than £600 has been raised towards a target of £1,000.

Kassar’s sister, Anisa Ali, said: “After Kassar left this world we as his family set up a charity in his name called Kassars Foundation. Through this charity we are helping as many people as we can.

"We have teamed up with a number of charities to help them fundraise for specific causes.

“We currently have a very close friend of Kassar’s who is in HMP Bedford. He has offered to voluntarily take on a challenge to complete a marathon on a running machine in prison to raise money for Kassars Foundation.

“He will begin his marathon on May 27 in memory of Kassar, running a total of 27 miles in six hours to raise money for Sadaqa in the name of Kaisar.

“We will then donate the money where it is most needed to help as many people as we can.”

“We have had Kassar’s friends do fundraisers for him since he left this world. Let’s show our support to his friend who will be running this marathon in his name whilst in prison.”

Kassar, who left a wife and two children, was born in Luton and attended South Luton High School. He ran his own construction business City Group Renovations.

He was described as a much-loved family man, a leading light in the community leaving a legacy that would continue through friends and family.

The GofundMe fundraiser is supported by HMP Bedford; you can donate here.