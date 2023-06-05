Markyate memorial to celebrate life of avid darts player Dickie Holmes
Friends of an avid darts player who competed in Luton and Dunstable will celebrate his life at a memorial in Markyate.
Dickie Holmes from Harpenden died at the age of 69 during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, his friends have organised a memorial at The Swan in Markyate to mark his passing.
From 5pm, there will be a darts competition for friends of Dickie to join in. Organiser Steve Miller said: “The people who knew Dickie will know how much he loved playing darts. He was a loving person.”
John Lowe MBE, a friend and darts world champion will attend the event, which is expected t lat until 9pm. Steve added: “It’s a fun event which is what Dickie would have wanted and everyone is able to play at least one game in memory of him.”
Anyone interested in participating in the event can contact Steve on 07974 406859.