‘Mary Poppins’ of the L&D hangs up her umbrella

Luton’s very own Mary Poppins has hung up her umbrella after 27 years at the L&D.

By Lynn Hughes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Lorna Hagger is saying farewell after 27 years

Staff and former patients have showered praise on Lorna Hagger, who has retired from the Children’s Ward Starting out as a domestic, Lorna progressed to the role of logistics administrator.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “She has adapted to many changes over her time on the children’s ward, and has been like family.

“We'd like to say thank you to Lorna for her service to the Paediatric unit. She has been an exceptional member of the team and valued by everyone, including patients, parents and staff. In the words of a colleague, “our very own Mary Poppins”.

“We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

One mum of a former patient said: “What a beautiful lady inside and out. She really looked after my daughter and myself on Rabbit Ward when she had an awful accident on her bike almost 20 years ago and had to have major surgery. I have never forgotten how kind and caring Lorna was to both of us as our stay was quite a long one, Lorna would always give me whatever was left over from lunch and dinner and I’m so glad we weren’t sent up to Kings College as the L&D were absolutely fabulous with us.”

Another said: “Oh Lorna what will they do without you!….. you are the backbone of the whole unit, the glue that holds everyone together, the smile that brightens anyone’s day!

“Wishing you all the happiness for your retirement.”

