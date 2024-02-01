Master plan for new 2,100-home residential community near Luton to be unveiled this weekend

Illustrative image of a central street from the East of Luton Strategic Masterplan. Picture: Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate

A strategic master plan for a 2,100-home residential community development within a mile of the outskirts of Luton is being unveiled by the Crown Estate and Bloor Homes.

A mixed-use residential community development would be created on land allocated for housing at Cockernhoe in north Hertfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pre-application consultation on the blueprint is due to take place this weekend at two venues, one in Luton and the other in Hertfordshire.

Illustrative image of a village green from the East of Luton Strategic Masterplan. Picture: Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate

The proposed full completion date is 2037, with planning applications potentially being considered by North Herts Council at the end of this year, the detailed design stage next year, and the initial properties built in 2026. The first primary school would be finished in 2028/29.

Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate are leading the preparation of a strategic master plan for the site known as East of Luton, as allocated in the adopted North Hertfordshire Local Plan, according to the estate’s web pages on the project.

“The East of Luton location will deliver a new community around Cockernhoe, Mangrove Green and Tea Green,” it explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The site is allocated for development in the North Hertfordshire Local Plan, which requires a strategic master plan to be prepared. We’re consulting now on the draft master plan, which will provide a site-wide framework for planning applications.

“Many elements of the scheme are set out in the Local Plan itself, including the need to deliver approximately 2,100 high-quality new homes, of which 40 per cent will be affordable.

“It also includes three new schools, a net gain in biodiversity, parkland, sports facilities and a network of public green spaces. But we would welcome feedback on other elements of the project.

“Comments are welcome around the housing mix and design, the schools, community facilities, local connections by bus, for bicycles and pedestrian routes, the open space and recreation areas, biodiversity and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our vision for the site is a new neighbourhood set within the landscape framework. This would have a distinctive identity, be sensitively designed and provide much-needed housing for families. The quality of the spaces created will make it a great place to live.

“This stage of consultation is open until February 29,” it added. “Sharing a local understanding and knowledge will help us shape and refine this master plan and develop the best possible scheme.

“Further public engagement will follow focused on the plans and applications as they’re developed.”

Drop-in events will be held at Cockernhoe Memorial Hall in Mangrove Road from 1pm to 7pm on Friday (February 2) and between 11am and 5pm on Saturday (February 3). The other one is at the Hilton Garden Inn Luton North, at the Butterfield Business Park, off Hitchin Road in Luton, on Sunday (February 4) from 11am to 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaflets about these sessions have been delivered to homes in the Wigmore area of the town.