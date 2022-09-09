Mayor of Luton pays warm tribute to the Queen as nation enters period of mourning

The mayor of Luton, Councillor Sameera Saleem, announced the following tribute to the Queen following her death at Balmoral yesterday.

She said: “It was with great sorrow that we learned yesterday of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this very sad moment.

Luton Mayor Councillor Sameera Saleem, laid a floral tribute on the steps of the town hall this morning

“It was a privilege and an honour to host Her Majesty in Luton on a number of occasions and we join the nation in mourning the loss of a leader who exemplified kindness, dignity, warmth and devotion to others.

“Earlier today, alongside the council’s chief executive, Robin Porter, we showed our respects with a wreath. Anyone wishing to lay a floral tribute is invited to do so on the town hall steps

“A book of condolence will be opened in the reception area of the Town Hall from 9am tomorrow, Saturday 10 September. The reception area will subsequently be open every day, including weekends, from 9am to 5pm.

“The nation is currently in a period of ten days of mourning and consequently all council events and committee meetings due to take place during this period have been cancelled.

“The Union Flag is flying at half-mast at the Town Hall.

"I will be making an official proclamation from the Town Hall steps this Sunday and everyone is warmly invited to attend this important occasion.

"Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

Further information regarding the proclamation and local memorial events and occasions will be posted on the council website and social media channels.

> Latest reports suggest that the Queen's state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19. The day will start at 9am when Big Ben will chime with its bell hammer muffled with a leather pad and then the Queen's funeral cortege will arrive at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

There will be a minute’s silence held around the country as she enters the abbey.