Meaningful Education invites residents to The Official 2019 Bedfordshire Dignity Conference

Meaningful Education is encouraging people to attend The Official 2019 Bedfordshire Dignity Conference on Monday, November 25.

The event, at Marsh Farm Futures, Moakes House, in Luton, is from 10am till 3pm, Meaningful Education will be raising awareness about dignity in people's everyday lives.

Meaningful Education

Meaningful Education is a Community Interest Company, specialising in mental health, providing professional health and social care training, and community education.

The topics this year include promoting dignity within the workplace, dignity in dementia, building community cohesion and becoming a dignity champion.

Tickets for the event are £20, to buy tickets and for more information visit: www.meaningfuleducation.org.uk.