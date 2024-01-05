Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Looking for a more exciting workout? Then look no further – a Luton bingo venue is offering an opportunity to inject the joy into New Year fitness resolutions with a concept that combines playing with pedalling.

Mecca Bingo is introducing a new fitness concept that unites the traditional game with an exercise crossover – spin classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as 22 per cent of us say we’re on the hunt for more exciting workouts in 2024.

And now for something completely different - Spingo! Play traditional bingo while working out at the same time - a novel concept introduced by Mecca Bingo

The leisure group announced it plans to help Brits hit the endorphin jackpot with the development of a regime that combines the joy of bingo with the benefits of spinning in one adrenaline and fun-filled class: Mecca Spingo.

This will see spin-instructors-come-bingo-callers don their lycra to lead classes from the saddle of a spin bike. While pedalling away to upbeat tracks, players will be able to experience the thrill of filling in their bingo card while getting fit.

The idea came following a survey which revealed that 43 per cent of the nation say they’ve made a New Year’s fitness resolution for 2024, with more than a fifth adding that ‘exciting’ workout concepts are more likely to motivate them to stay on top of their goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, the company has stepped in to apply its expertise and inject excitement into workouts.

Spokesperson Sarah O’Neill said: “Pace, adrenaline pumping competition and joy - the worlds of bingo and spin classes have a lot more in common than people may think.

"That’s why we’re excited about shaking up expected and mundane exercise routines and breathing fresh life into New Year workouts with the development of our Spingo concept.”

She added: "Whether participants are joining for a chance to hit the jackpot prize or an endorphin high, we’re confident Spingo will hit the mark.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to research, 65 per cent of us reveal we’ve made a fitness-related New Year resolution, but a quarter have already given up by January 10, and more than a third have called it quits by the middle of the month.

Many say they don’t find exercise enjoyable or that gyms are too busy.