Mecca Bingo in Luton is looking for the next Britain's Got Talent star

Mecca Bingo in Luton is offering people the chance to shine after the company became the official bingo partner for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

And to celebrate the partnership, Mecca Bingo has launched its own talent competition, Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent. The competition will be running alongside the TV show, scouting the nation for the hottest acts. Mecca Bingo will also host exclusive Britain’s Got Talent bingo games online and in-club with prizes including tickets to the live final of the UK’s number one entertainment show.

Mecca Bingo wants to unearth undiscovered talent from across the UK, holding regional heats in its venues in the form of Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent. Prizes on offer will include the chance to appear on the bill at Mecca events nationwide, tickets to the Britain’s Got Talent final, cash and an introduction to a top talent agent.

The Mecca Bingo in Luton is hosting a Britain's Got Talent show

Budding talent can enter by heading online to the Mecca Bingo website and following the instructions. Applications need to be in before the Sunday, April 10 deadline.

Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent regional heats will run for four weeks, before concluding with a showstopping grand final at the newly-launched Mecca Bingo Luton on Saturday, May 21.

Mecca Bingo will also be running special Britain’s Got Talent-themed games in club and online, including an exclusive bingo room on Meccabingo.com, while Mecca TV, Mecca Bingo’s streaming TV channel, will host a series of Britain’s Got Talent stars. Mecca venues across the country will also be offering BGT-themed food and drink to encourage everyone to join in the fun, including a BG&T burger, gin and tonic deal - there is something for everyone!