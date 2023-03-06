If you are looking for a wedding venue and love bingo there is a place in Lution which could be just right for you.

Mecca Bingo Luton has now been licensed to hold weddings – a first for the nationwide company.

Lucky-in-love couples will have the chance to celebrate not only their love for each other but also their passion for bingo.

It's eyes down and tie the knot at Mecca Bingo Luton

The experience will be exclusively trialled at Mecca Bingo Luton – more wedding balls, than wedding bells, as the club will provide an outlandish and fun backdrop for couples who have hit the love jackpot!

Entitled ‘Mecca’s Little Pink Chapel’ the package will give couples looking for something different. Couples will be able to tie the knot in style with a bespoke experience – think full on Vegas glamour, complete with neons and optional extras including drag queen celebrants, Mecca’s own Mecca Men ring bearers and even bingo ball bouquets!

Getting lucky after the ceremony will take on a new meaning, as the wedding party could hit the jackpot, not only in love but also get hearts beating with a fun and fast bingo game for all guests.

Sarah O’Neill, Mecca Bingo’s head of innovation, said: “Our customers love bingo, and couples regularly get engaged in our venues, so we thought why not offer them the opportunity to say ‘I do’ in club as well! With wedding breakfasts followed by a game, there could even be the chance for the lucky couple to win their honeymoon money too!”