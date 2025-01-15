Medieval swan brooch found in Dunstable turned into wooden statue
The iconic Dunstable Swan Jewel was found during excavations at the site of Dunstable Friary in 1965, and a wooden version of the brooch now stands proud by the Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground.
The gold and enamel brooch was created in around 1400 and is housed in the British Museum. The piece is shaped like a swan and is believed to symbolise allegiance to the powerful House of Lancaster – with many believing it belonged to King Henry V.
The jewel has a coronet around the swan’s neck and a gold chain designed for security or to use it as a necklace feature.
The statue was created by sculptor Peter Leadbeater using sustainably sourced English oak and was commissioned by Dunstable Town Council.
Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Services Committee, said: “The Swan Jewel is a proud emblem of Dunstable’s rich heritage, and this stunning new statue ensures its story is preserved for generations to come. It’s wonderful to see our town’s history celebrated in such a meaningful and creative way. We’re excited to continue this journey and reveal the next sculptures.’’
This is the third installation in a series of six planned sculptures that will be dotted around the town to to form an history trail.
