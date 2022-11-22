A giraffe born on Remembrance Day at Whipsnade Zoo has been named after the celebrated World War I poet Wilfred Owen.

Behind the scenes footage of the six-foot-tall baby show the not-so-little one sharing some precious private bonding time with mum Luna and dad Bashu, before the youngster meets the rest of the herd at the UK’s largest zoo.

Deputy Team Leader Michael Hepher said, “Wilfred is Luna’s third calf and she has been a wonderful, attentive mum as always, alongside dad Bashu, who has also been very caring - leaning down to lick and clean the youngster.

Meet Wilfred at Whipsnade Zoo- photo ZSL

“We’ll be giving mum, dad and calf some quiet time in their behind-the-scenes barn over the next week, but they’ll soon join grandma Ijuma, sister Nuru and the rest of the close-knit, family herd who will show him all the vital giraffe skills he needs to learn.

“In the meantime, we wanted to give our visitors a sneak peek at our latest arrival, by sharing some pics and footage taken just hours after Wilfred’s birth.”

Giraffes give birth standing up, meaning youngsters are welcomed to the world with a two-metre fall to the ground. Zookeepers kept a close eye on mum Luna throughout her 15month pregnancy and prepared a deep layer of bedding when they knew labour was imminent. Wilfred took his first wobbly steps within an hour of being born, and immediately began suckling from doting mum Luna.

Keepers and conservationists at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are celebrating Wilfred’s arrival as a vital addition to the international conservation breeding programme (EEP) for reticulated giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis reticulata), a species classified as Endangered by the IUCN Red List.

Michael added: “It is always wonderful to meet a brand-new member of the herd but there is extra significance to Wilfred’s birth, as his arrival boosts the number of this beautiful, endangered species.

“He’s certainly a big boy – the biggest new-born giraffe I’ve ever seen. We haven’t officially measured him yet, but he’s definitely taller than me and I am six-foot!”