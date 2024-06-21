Meet the giant giraffe calf born at Whipsnade Zoo this week
Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo were overjoyed this week when a giraffe calf was born, just in time for World Giraffe Day (June 21).
The zoo has celebrated the birth of the giant new arrival - a reticulated giraffe calf. The female calf was born on Monday (June 17) to mum Ijuma and dad Bashu, as part of the European breeding programme.
After a four-hour labour, the calf made her debut into the world – and was standing tall within an hour of being born. Ijuma has been doting on the not-so-little one, bringing Whipsnade’s herd to five giraffes.