Meet the giant giraffe calf born at Whipsnade Zoo this week

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 16:07 BST
Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo were overjoyed this week when a giraffe calf was born, just in time for World Giraffe Day (June 21).

The zoo has celebrated the birth of the giant new arrival - a reticulated giraffe calf. The female calf was born on Monday (June 17) to mum Ijuma and dad Bashu, as part of the European breeding programme.

After a four-hour labour, the calf made her debut into the world – and was standing tall within an hour of being born. Ijuma has been doting on the not-so-little one, bringing Whipsnade’s herd to five giraffes.