Meet the Luton deli owner who's been working 24/7 for the past four decades

Warm and friendly Italian deli owner Leticia Testa who treats all her customers as family

She’s known to all her customers as Mama – a warm and sociable woman who treats everyone who visits her High Town shop as family. And who’s never lost her Italian accent, in spite of living in the UK for almost half a century.

Septuagenarian Leticia Testa is a people person. She says: “We have every nationality here – Polish, Romanian, Italian, British. I like to be with people, I’m friendly to everybody, I give them my heart.”

She’s also a workaholic – the Italian Continental deli on Chapel Street is open from 9am to 7pm seven days a week.

It’s a veritable Aladdin’s Cave of goodies – and not just the Italian delicacies for which it’s famous. There are beautiful hand-embroidered cloths on a shelf next to crockery, stationery and kitchen equipment. You can buy shampoo, soap and a lottery ticket as well as all manner of liquor.

Leticia comes from a small village called Avellinio, near Naples. It’s where she met and married her carpenter husband Generoso, who sadly died a few years ago.

She started training as a seamstress at the tender age of seven, learning how to cut and sew at after-school classes. And she always dreamed of having her own dress shop.

Leticia and Generoso originally settled in Bedford and had five children. She was employed as a tailoress, working late into the night after the children had gone to bed.

Then the offer of the Luton shop came up and the couple turned it into a big success.

Former social worker Andy Strowman, who lives in Harpenden, is one of Leticia’s most stalwart supporters.

He says: “Like many of her customers, I’ve known her for years. What makes the shop so unique is the different characters it attracts and the friendly atmosphere – lots of people stay to talk after they’ve bought what they came for.

"Leticia epitomises a time long gone when communities and people knew each other and helped each other. She represents the spirit of the old East End where I grew up.”