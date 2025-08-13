Meet the Luton teenager working to revive town's hat-making industry

A young man from Luton is working to restore hat-making skills in Luton after starting his own creative journey.

James Anderson, 19, has been making his own hats for the past two years and works at the oldest hat shop in the world – Lock & Co. Hatters, in the centre of London.

But he’s on a mission to boost the trade closer to his hometown – the historical home of hat manufacture – starting with a fundraiser and appeal for old machinery.

James said: “My family's been in Luton for 100 years. My great-grandfather and great-grandmother were hat makers. I only found out about that after I'd already started in the industry.

James' boaters. Picture: James Anderson

“We found the census from 1939 that said my great-grandfather was in a materials warehouse. My great-grandmother was a straw hat machinist.”

With his love of 1940s fashion, paired with his deep pride for his town’s history, James decided to stop looking for places that could make the sort of hats he liked and started making them himself.

He said: “I live in Luton, the home of the boater hat and summer boater hat. I thought that I’d go and see if I can buy one locally.

“I looked round some of the factories that were left, and no one was making them, which is funny, because that hat is on our football club. It's on half the logos. It's on school blazers. That specific hat is very embedded in local history, but nobody's actually still making them.”

James with one of the old machines. Picture: James Anderson

James was invited to look around one of the town’s remaining hat factories and was allowed to take some machinery away as he started to learn different skills to create various styles of hats.

Now, he is calling for anyone with old hat machinery – like blocking machines or specialist 17 Guinea sewing machines – to help him create authentic pieces from his home studio.

He said: “It's the type of thing that when a factory closed down, someone might have taken it home and has it in their garage, and nobody really thinks much of it. That would be very useful to me.”

James also started a fundraising page to go towards buying machines and restoring the ones he has donated.

James working on some machinery, and a sewing machine. Picture: James Anderson

He explained: “I'm spending a considerable amount of my own money on this. I work two jobs at the moment. It's very important to restore these items now, as people who are left in the trade at the moment are 75 years old.

“For example, the guy who can make the parts of the machine, he's 81, if he passes away tomorrow, there's no hope of those machines getting fixed, which is why I'm trying to do it now.”

The teenager has been trying to restore the machines to the best standard he can, but he needs your help.

He said: “The one I have hasn't been used for about 10 years. It was covered in gunk. We took it all apart, and we've been basically restoring it since, just cleaning all the gunk out and trying to get it moving as it should, and it has, and it has actually worked out quite well.”

James will be making straw hats for the next Luton Comic Con and charities around the area. If anyone has machinery that could be useful to James, call him on 07525 294561, or email him at [email protected]