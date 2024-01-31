Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all potential crime fighters – Bedfordshire Police is giving people the chance to find out more about the exciting and varied career of policing this weekend.

On Saturday you can pop along to Dunstable Police Station on West Street and find out more about the myriad roles for Bedfordshire Police officers.

Policing opportunities from dog handlers and firearms officers, to the high tech cyber crime unit will be on display. You can also meet and find out more from the people behind the scenes of Channel 4 documentary 24 Hours in Police Custody, including custody staff, response officers and detectives investigating all manner of criminality.

Chief Inspector Chris Simmons from the People and Workforce Development team said: “Saturday’s event will be a real eye-opener for anyone who has ever considered a career in policing, as well as those who are at a crossroads in life and want to try something different, or people at the very start of their working life who want the chance to make a difference.

“As well as the many different routes into policing as an officer, you could also find out more about staff roles in our core enabling functions, as well as volunteering opportunities such as our Special Constabulary and our young Cadets.

“There is something for everyone and Bedfordshire Police as an organisation has so much to offer as a force that is full of courage and compassion, as well as being inclusive and professional. There is so much to be proud of in our force and we are keen to welcome the force of the future.”

Featuring during the event will be stalls and representatives from departments including the Emerald domestic abuse and sexual offences investigation teams, our collaborated functions of police dogs, roads policing and firearms, custody, response, cyber crime, CID and community policing and HR.

There will also be the chance to find out what the force does to support LGBTQ+ officers and communities, mental health support and provision, as well as cadets and specials.

The event will take place at Dunstable Police Station from 10am to 2pm.