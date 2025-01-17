Meet the therapy dog helping support children’s reading at Dunstable library

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:54 GMT
Buzz, the therapy dog. Picture: Central Bedfordshire CouncilBuzz, the therapy dog. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council
For some children, reading can be a real struggle. But a library in Dunstable is tackling this with the addition of a very special furry friend.

A new therapy dog has been introduced to the library in Court Drive to be the perfect reading companion.

Buzz is a three-year-old Cockerdor (a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and Labrador) who started working at the Dunstable Centre in December.

Buzz comes with his owner, Harriet, every Friday from 3pm and listens to children read stories to him.

Reading to a therapy dog is proven to help children with their confidence and improve their reading skills.

Families can book online for a one-to-one session with Buzz, which last 20 minutes. The sessions are for children aged six and over. Parents are asked to speak to a member of staff to book.

The council also has two more therapy dogs in libraries – Tasha in Houghton Regis and Callie in Leighton Buzzard.

