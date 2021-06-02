Meet Yogi, our Luton News and Dunstable Gazette Top Pet 2021 competition winner!

Meet our Top Pet 2021 competition winner! It’s Yogi, the one year and 9 months old Harlequin cross lop ear bunny rabbit who polled the most votes in the Luton News and Dunstable Gazette contest.

Back in April we launched our search to find the Top Pet in Luton and Dunstable. We received some fantastic entries of videos featuring some of the cutest and funniest pets in the area. The best were put in a shortlist of ten animals and put to the public vote, which closed on Sunday night.

Yogi’s owner Megan White squealed with delight when we told her yesterday that Yogi had won the crown . And we’re pretty sure Yogi will be hopping about with pleasure when Megan treats him to toys with the £50 Pets at Home prize voucher.

Megan with Yogi

Megan, of Bembridge Gardens, Luton, said: “I’m very happy. I can’t wait to tell everyone! He’s just so cute. I got him when I turned 18 with my birthday money.

“When I went in Pets at Home he came running up into the glass. He was just 10 weeks old then. Everyone he meets he is so sociable with.”

For our competition, Megan submitted a video of Yogi hopping around the house with wrapping paper in his mouth.

She said: “He loves wrapping paper, anything he can get in his mouth - including carpet! He’s a weird character, but so lovely.