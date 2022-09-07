Meet your Star Wars heroes at family day out hosted by Galaxy Centre in Luton
The event is part of a national fundraising initiative, One Great Day, which raises money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity.
The Galaxy Centre is inviting families to join a fun-filled day of activities, which is set to be out of this world, from 11am-3pm on Saturday, September 17.
\For a small donation, visitors will be able to channel their inner Jedi with some Jedi knight training, have their faces painted and meet some Star Wars inspired heroes.
Luton’s little Stormtroopers will also have the chance to take part in a Star Wars lightsaber hunt around the centre with prizes on offer for those who find all the lightsabers.
Bashir Dalvi, centre manager at The Galaxy, said: “We are proud and excited to be able to host this One Great Day event to help Great Ormond Street to continue to make a positive difference in our community.
“Families of Luton will be sure to have a memorable day and it will be great to see the community come together in raising money for this amazing charity once again.”
> One Great Day is a UK-wide annual charity fundraising day, raising money and support primarily for Great Ormond Street Hospital and local children’s charities close to the heart of each community. Great Ormond Street Hospital is located in central London and more than half of their patients come from across the UK, often with illnesses that cannot be treated elsewhere.
100% of all donations will be donated to the charity.