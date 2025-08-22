Memorial benches installed in Luton honouring murdered family and community activist

Memorial benches have been installed in Luton parks to help spread awareness of mental health, grief and loss.

A bench in Leagrave Park has been dedicated to Juliana Falcon, Kyle, and Giselle Prosper, who were killed in September 2024.

The bench was sponsored by Bedfordshire Crimebeat and overlooks the field where Juliana’s family used to spend time.

Another bench was put in Lewsey Park in 2025 to honour the late Fatema Islam, a community activist in the town from 1977 until her death.

Leagrave Park bench. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The bench was funded entirely by community donations, with the money raised in just three weeks

Leigh-anne Cruickshank, close friend of Juliana Falcon and Raymond Prosper, and representing the family, said: “This bench is not just wood and stone; it’s a place where memories will always live on. A place to treasure the memories, the love, and the beautiful lives of Juliana, Kyle, and Giselle.

“I hope we all continue to carry them in our hearts every day and also carry each other. Let’s look out for one another, check in on each other, and be honest if we are struggling. None of us are alone on this journey of navigating grief. May this bench be a community space where we can come, sit in our own thoughts, and find a moment of strength and courage to get through another day.”

Dr. Nazia Khanum OBE, Chair of the United Nations Association Luton, and Director of Equality in Diversity CIC, said: “Mrs Fatema Islam was a cherished member of Luton’s Bangladeshi community for nearly 50 years, dedicating her life to helping others access vital services and support. Her compassion and tireless work touched countless lives, and her legacy will inspire community champions for generations to come in this diverse town.

“To honour her remarkable contributions, a bench has been installed in Lewsey Park, featuring a QR code linking to a timeless tribute and essential mental health support resources. This bench serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that help is always available and that Fatema’s spirit lives on in our community. I invite everyone to visit Fatema’s Bench, connect through the QR code, and find support if needed. There is always help around – reach out to it.”

Former Mayor of Luton, Councillor Tahmina Saleem, reflected on the significance of the project, stating: “These benches embody our shared commitment to supporting mental wellness and community care. They offer more than a place to rest; they provide a tangible sign that help and understanding is always within reach for those who need it most.”

The Suicide Prevention Benches are from Legend on the Bench - a charity that helps people by helping them connect with nature and access vital mental health resources and information.

Each bench has details about support, and includes a QR code to a Timeless Tribute about those the bench is dedicated to. Legend on the Bench ambassador Micky Hazard said: “At the heart of this project is a simple truth: no one should have to face their struggles alone, whether those struggles come from mental health challenges or the pain of losing a loved one.

“These benches serve as a beacon of hope, reminding everyone that support is always within reach. Too many feel isolated or unheard - we want them to know that help is available and that they are cared for. A heartfelt thank you to the dedicated support services who are available 24/7 to guide those in crisis. True strength lies in those who give their time to help others, even while facing their own challenges.”