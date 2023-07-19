Memorial football match for Luton Town fan and former Crawley Green player

A memorial football match is set to take place this weekend to honour the life of a former Crawley Green FC player who died aged just 21.

Brett Beasey-Webb died unexpectedly in 2016 due to Young Sudden Cardiac Death. Friends and family have since held two charity matches to help those affected with the condition, and raise funds for the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk In The Young) – which provides support and information.

The match will take place on Saturday (July 22) with kickoff at 3pm at the Crawley Green Football club, where Brett played for eight years.

Brett attending a Luton Town football game.

Scott Barden, a long time friend of Brett, said: “Brett was a top lad who lived his life to the full and was always the life of the party. He was loved by everyone who knew him. The turn out we’ve had each time we’ve held the charity event shows how many people loved him and everyone wants to keep his legacy alive, remember him always, and celebrate his short life.”

The event will also feature a barbecue and a raffle, and the back bar at the Crawley club has been hired from 2pm onwards.

Scott added: "Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy the day. Times are hard so any donation anyone can afford is appreciated, there is no set fee to watch. The teams will consist of a mixture of Brett's friends.”

Encouraged by his father George, Brett followed Luton Town FC from a young age. In 2018, an oil painting produced in memory of Brett was bought at a charity auction for £1,000. Artist Paul Town painted Hatters kits from different eras, which he hoped could be sold to raise money in Brett’s name.

Alison Beasey, Brett’s mother, said: “I think schools should promote awareness of cardiac issues and give parents an informed decision to make in regards to testing. Currently CRY testing is free, but spaces are limited and get booked up. I’m sure people would be prepared to pay for such a service especially if it potentially could save a life and prevent other families going through the anguish we did.”