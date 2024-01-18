Mental health charity supporting Luton people appeals for knitters to help 'elephant cosies' campaign

The charity is also looking for organisations to sell the elephants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity that supports people in Luton is appealing for help with their ‘Easter Elephants’ campaign – here’s how you can get involved.

CHUMS provides therapeutic support to children and young people. The charity’s mental health and bereavement services include Trauma Support, Baby Loss Support, a Recreational Therapeutic Service, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of knitted elephant egg cosies filled with Creme Eggs will be sold to raise funds in the team's Easter initiative, which is based on the elephants in the charity’s logo.

Knitted elephant egg cosies with Creme Eggs inside are being sold to raise money for CHUMS

The elephants are being created by volunteer knitters far and wide across the county, by both individuals and knitting groups. The next batch intake date deadlines are January 31 and February 28.

CHUMS is also looking for organisations to take a box of elephants to sell in their shops, pubs, staff rooms, or offices.

India Marshall-Roads, corporate and community fundraising manager, said: "The response to our Easter Elephants Appeal so far has been incredible, I've been blown away by the reception it’s got from the public and local businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not everyone can or wants to run a marathon or jump out of a plane to help us, so this has been a fantastic way for many people to easily support a charity that is dear to them. We are grateful to every one of our knitters, sellers, donors, and supporters."