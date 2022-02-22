Mental health nurses to help Bedfordshire Police with calls
They will triage and help with advice
Mental health triage nurses will now be a permanent fixture at Bedfordshire Police.
They will assist the operators in the Force Contact Centre who often have to deal with somebody suffering from poor mental health.
Police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said: “The triage nurses play a vital role providing advice and support to operators and officers when calls come in from people in a mental health crisis.
“Very often people who encounter the police are at the lowest points of their lives."
He added: “I will continue to fund these crucial posts during 2022/23 and it will become part of the force budget in 2023/24."