Mental health nurses to help Bedfordshire Police with calls

Mental health triage nurses will now be a permanent fixture at Bedfordshire Police.

They will assist the operators in the Force Contact Centre who often have to deal with somebody suffering from poor mental health.

Police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said: “The triage nurses play a vital role providing advice and support to operators and officers when calls come in from people in a mental health crisis.

Police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye

“Very often people who encounter the police are at the lowest points of their lives."