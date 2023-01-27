Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries interviews Boris Johnson in new TV talk show

Nadine Dorries is set to host a new Friday night TV show – and her first guest will be disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to The Sun, the Mid Bedfordshire MP will sit down with Johnson on February 3 on TalkTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nadine Dorries

News of the up-and-coming interview has had a mixed reaction on social media with some wishing Nadine good luck.

One follower of the former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “Excellent looking forward to it. Great first guest. Box office.”

However, the majority of Twitter was left more than a little amused by it.

One said: “I'm almost tempted to watch this for a laugh, but I know the funniest bits will go viral anyway so I'll wait for that.”

Boris Johnson

While another tweeted: “’Wibble wibble net zero I love Zelenskyy,’ interview over ...."

Advertisement

Advertisement

And, it seems, others will be going out of their way to avoid it.

“Friday Night with Nadine… I’d rather jump in the Thames with bricks attached to my ankles,” quipped one Tweeter.