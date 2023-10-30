News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Minister pledges to support thriving communities in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis

Housing minister visits area to review impact of new homes
By Lynn Hughes
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:08 GMT
Andrew Selous MP with housing minister Rachel MacleanAndrew Selous MP with housing minister Rachel Maclean
Andrew Selous MP with housing minister Rachel Maclean

The Minister of State for Housing, Rachel Maclean MP, came to Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis on Thursday, with the Chief Executive of Central Bedfordshire Council, Marcel Coiffait, to see first-hand the impact new housing is having on the local provision of services.

The duo met with South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous who said: “One of my overriding priorities locally is to scale up general practice provision to match our growth in housing. We are making progress on this issue, but I continue to work to expand and speed up the delivery of additional provision we need.”

Ms Maclean said: “I am grateful to Andrew for showing me the housing that has been delivered in his constituency. The Government is focussed on ensuring that housing is accompanied by necessary infrastructure to support thriving communities, and work continues to deliver accompanying health services provision in Clipstone Park, Manor Heath, Bidwell West and Linmere.”

Related topics:HousingRachel MacleanLeighton BuzzardHoughton RegisCentral Bedfordshire Council