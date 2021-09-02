‘Miracle’ cat who survived being hit by bus in Luton searches for new home

A cat who has been dubbed a ‘miracle’ after surviving for 16 days alone having been hit by a bus in Luton is now looking for a new home after RSPCA staff spent five months nursing her back to health.

Tortoiseshell puss Trudie sustained catastrophic head injuries when she was struck by the vehicle on March 14. Passers-by tried to help the young stray but she was terrified and ran off.

But , after learning of the incident, animal care assistant Amy Hearne and volunteer Katie Duncan - who both work at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire - were hell bent on finding the poor cat.

They put up posters, issued social media appeals, contacted local vets and charities, dropped off leaflets at homes and businesses in the area, and worked with Cat Welfare Luton to try to find her.

Eventually, she was spotted on March 30, by a local business owner who contacted the RSPCA. Sixteen days after being hit and seriously injured, she was caught and rushed to a local veterinary clinic for life-saving treatment.

Amy said: “Her facial injuries had left her unable to eat so she was weak and exhausted and must have been in so much pain.

"She spent a week at the vets where she had life-saving surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together. I can’t believe she’d survived as long as she had; she’s a little fighter.”

Trudie the miracle cat is now on the look-out for a loving new home (C) RSPCA

For the first week, Trudie was fed via a tube and, when she was moved to Southridge’s cattery, staff gave her round-the-clock care to get her eating normally again and to help her back onto her paws.

Amy added: “Trudie is a miracle so we gave her a very special name; Trudie, after St Gertrude the Patron Saint of Cats.

"We’ve spent months helping Trudie to recover and build up her strength and we’ve all fallen in love with her.

“She’s cheeky, affectionate and playful; she’s such a character and will bring so much joy to the right family.

Trudie suffered catastrophic head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton (C) RSPCA

"She’s still a youngster and absolutely loves to play but is also a real cuddlebug and will curl up on your lap within seconds of you sitting down.

“She loves mealtimes - which isn’t surprising given everything she’s been through - and is very chatty; she’s certainly let you know when she’s hungry!

"She may be a tiny cat but she has a big personality.”

Staff are looking for a rural home away from busy roads and railways where Trudie can enjoy access to a private, safe garden with lots of space to play and explore.

Trudie the miracle cat is now on the look-out for a loving new home (C) RSPCA

She would like to be the only cat in the home and does not want to live with dogs but can go to a family with children aged eight and over.

Southridge deputy manager, Mona Jorgensen, added: “Trudie lost one of her eyes in the accident so she needs a home where she’ll be safe.

"She is nervous around traffic and finds the sound of vehicles passing quite frightening so that’s why we’d like to find her a quiet, rural home where she’ll be able to enjoy the peace.

“After everything this little miracle has been through, and overcome, we can’t wait to see her go off to a wonderful new home to live out her life being loved and spoiled!”

Find out more about Trudie on Find A Pet and fill in a Perfect Match form to submit an application to rehome her.

Please do not contact Southridge unless you meet her rehoming requirements as the phone lines can get very busy and you could prevent an emergency call coming in.