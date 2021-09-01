Missing 74-year-old woman could be in Luton
Police appeal for the public's help
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:37 pm
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 74-year-old woman who could be in Luton.
Olive is missing from the Bromley area, but police believe she may be in Luton.
She is 5ft 1ins, has black grey long hair and was last wearing a grey jumper, orange bottoms and grey trainers.
If you have any information that could help police, call 101.