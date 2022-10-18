Aardvarks have been enjoying some Halloween treats- photo ZSL

Papier-mache pumpkins and wooden bats were filled with the animals’ favourite insect treats, after keepers at the UK’s largest zoo designed spooky surprises for their newest inhabitants.

Newcomer aardvarks Nacho (8) and Terry (2) and a spirited, new meerkat named Joey, joined older meerkats Bibbity and Pixie and used all their senses and skills to investigate the ghoulish treats and retrieve the ‘delicious’ bugs hidden inside.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s Sarah McGregor said: “Our inquisitive new aardvarks and meerkats love to explore and play with anything new, and they seemed pretty delighted with their spooky snacks.

“Joey, our newest meerkat, seemed to think the papier-mache pumpkin was a great place for hide-and-seek, and as soon as he’d eaten the treats, immediately climbed inside it!

“Our visitors will have just as much fun this half-term, exploring all the animal magic and fang-tastic fun of Boo at the Zoo at Whipsnade Zoo.”

Valiant visitors to Boo at the Zoo can enjoy a whole cauldron of spooky wonders, from ghost-spotting on a steam train to a magic show and disco, and from decorating their own pumpkins to creepy crafts. Plus, families can learn all about the incredible animal adaptations used to survive nature’s most poisonous beasts.

For hairy but not too scary Halloween fun, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo is dead set to be a spooktacular