Moment of truth looms for plans to replace High Town car park with new estate of 33 town houses

The moment of truth is approaching for plans to replace a disused car park in high Town with a new estate of 33 town houses.

The application to replace the disused car park on the corner of Taylor Street and Brunswick Street (between Hitchin Road and High Town Road) is due to be determined before October 16.

An aerial plan of the proposed new estate on Taylor Street

Luton Borough council's own housing company Foxhall Homes is behind the project, which aims to deliver high quality homes to the High town area.

Foxhall stated: "This application proposes the development of the vacant Taylor Street site to introduce 25 four-bedroom town houses and and additional eight four-bedroom slightly larger houses with a study room to the front.

"All the houses are proposed with an allocated one parking space except [the eight] larger houses which are proposed to have an additional garage per dwelling.

"Each house is proposed with an enclosed garden with external access and a bin store to the front of the property."

Regarding the houses' appearance, it was stated: "The materials proposed for the development are mainly red brick for walls... with high efficiency double glazing and pitched concrete grey tiled roofs.

"To give an individual look to each house, it is proposed to install hardwood or composite timber doors in five different colours including: red, dark blue, light blue, green and grey."

The council's children and learning department raised concerns about the shortage of school spaces in the area, with local schools heavily oversubscribed, and requested this be reflected in the developer's Section 106 contributions.