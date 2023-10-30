Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton residents could have overspent on their water bills by over £180,000, with leaky pipes seeing nearly 86k litres of clean drinking water going to waste – the equivalent to filling 34 Olympic swimming pools.

This is according to data newly released by Affinity Water, which reveals that more than 2,600 properties in the Luton area have triggered a ‘leak alarm’ in the first six months of the year. Leak alarms are triggered by consistently abnormal levels of water use and are one of the ways for the water industry and consumers to identify hidden leaks in the home.

Home leaks can cause extensive costly damage to the home, and the water lost impacts rivers and streams in water stressed areas. Affinity Water has reduced its network leaks by 15.8% in the last three years exceeding its target of 14%.

Sarah Beeny is urging people to save water and stop leaks: Photo David Parry/PA Wire

An independent nationwide survey commissioned by Affinity Water, reveals over two thirds (68%) of the nation have had a leak in their home. But, the majority of Brits (55%) don’t know how to check their toilet or tanks for leaks.

To save water, save money and leave more water in the environment, Affinity Water has teamed up with Sarah Beeny to encourage the nation to identify leaks within the home.

James Curtis, Head of Leakage, Affinity Water explains: “We are working tirelessly to find and fix leaks across our network, and working with Government and the industry on how we can make the wider water infrastructure better. Everyone can play their part to save water, save money on their bills, and together leave more water in the environment. We encourage everyone to find and fix their leaking taps, toilets, and pipes in their homes.”

Sarah Beeny, renowned property expert and TV presenter, said: “Drips from a tap or the cistern on a loo don’t feel like much, but they all add up. From leaky loos and faulty tanks to past their prime pipes, we can take small simple steps, which all add up to make a big difference to the volume of clean water currently being wasted. Let’s all work together to save this precious resource by taking on the leaks that can also cause damage in a home. Protect your home, your bank account, and protect your environment – it’s a win, win, win.”

Affinity Water’s Top Five Tips on how to identify leaks in the home and when to call in the experts:

1.Look out for damp patches, changes in water pressure, limescale build up, and changes to your plaster or wallpaper.

2.If you have a water meter, turn off all water using appliances in the home, and check the meter to see if it is still moving. If the meter is moving, you may have a leak. If you don’t have a meter, it’s worth fitting one so you can keep a closer eye.

3.Listen as well as look for signs when identifying a hidden leak. Noisy pipework can be a sign. Try listening at night when your home is quiet.

4.If you suspect a leak, or have identified one, it’s important to get it sorted quickly.