Monopoly: Luton Edition goes on sale today

The money for the Luton edition. Picture: Hasbro

Its official, the Luton version of Monopoly is going on sale today (April 12), and we’ve been given an exclusive look at what the board will look like.

Later today, we will reveal which Luton favourites will be replacing the famous places like Mayfair and Park Lane from the classic board, and this special edition will have more than 30 of Luton’s most loved landmarks.

Last year we announced that Luton was getting its own version of the world’s most popular family board game, and Luton people were encouraged to send in their suggestions. Unsurprisingly, Luton Town’s huge Premier League promotion meant that all eyes were on the town. So naturally, the makers of Monopoly thought Luton was the next place to deserve a game of its own.

John Keen-Tomlinson, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of this unique board, said: “The Luton story has touched hearts and minds all over the world.”

He added: “The response from the public has been overwhelming. A very big thank you to everyone who sent in nominations and congratulations to everyone who will be featuring in the game.”

The MONOPOLY: Luton Edition will be themed in sets, including for the first time ever, a hat set, as a nod to the town’s milliner past. The Chance and Community Chest cards are also customised, and three charities, including Keech Hospice Care, are tipped for an appearance in the game.

Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, said: “We are excited that the MONOPOLY: Luton Edition game has come to life. This was a really great opportunity for people to share their suggestions for Luton locations that should be featured as part of this iconic game.”

The game hits shops at 10.30am today and will be available to purchase at Waterstones and online, including at Booghe.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk.

Check back soon when we will update you with all the places on the board.