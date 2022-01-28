Monty Panesar bowled over by 'gamechanging' Luton Steelback Cricket Academy

Luton cricketing legend Monty Panesar says he is bowled over by a 'gamechanging' new opportunity for youngsters who want to mix cricket and the classroom.

The Luton Steelbacks Cricket Academy, delivered by The Shared Learning Trust and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, is the first of its kind for the area. The collaboration will offer an elite level pathway for talented cricketers to continue their development both educationally and professionally within the game of cricket.

Based over two campuses at The Stockwood Park and The Chalk Hills Academies, the Shared Learning Trust Sixth Form has the opportunity to offer a wide range of A-level and vocational qualifications to aspiring players, alongside elite level cricket coaching delivered by Northamptonshire’s coaches.

Monty Panesar at the Luton Steelbacks Cricket Academy launch

Attending the official launch event at the Chalk Hills Academy on Leagrave High Street, former English international cricketer Monty said: “This will be an absolute gamechanger."

Louise Lee, Executive Principal for the Shared Learning Trust’s secondary schools, agreed: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with many organisations including Wicketz, and we are thrilled to be working with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. This is a real opportunity to put both cricket and academic learning as a major part of our wide sixth-form offer.”

The programme aims to continue the growth of cricket in Luton by building on the work of initiatives such as the Lord’s Taverners Wicketz programme which is already widely delivered across the town.

Any students who would like to know more, or would like to enrol in the academy, should email [email protected] or for more information visit the website: https://sixthform.thesharedlearningtrust.org.uk