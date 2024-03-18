More EV chargepoints to be installed across Luton thanks to almost £1.3 million funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Borough Council has been awarded £1,273,000 to fund the installation of EV charging points and support the switch to electric vehicles.

The grant is part of a £381 million Local Electric Vehicle (LEVI) fund to councils to support the delivery of thousands of chargepoints across the East of England.

Additionally local authorities which have already been allocated to the second round of LEVI funding will be able to apply to the fund from April 2, following those who have received funding in the first round and in a further boost to the chargepoint rollout.

More EV charging points are to be installed across Luton

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Anthony Browne said: “This Government has a plan to help speed up the installation of EV chargepoints, which we’re getting on and delivering across the East of England.

“This dedicated funding to local councils in the East of England is part of our plan to ensure people can switch from a petrol or diesel car to an EV when they choose to do so.”

“To further support EV drivers and families looking to switch to electric, the Government is ensuring households without driveways or dedicated parking spaces can access the Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant.

"Delivering on our Plan for Drivers commitment to make EVs a more practical option, the £350 grant will be widened to those who own or rent and have access to adequate street parking.

The funding will drive down the cost of EV ownership by providing up to 75% off the cost of purchasing and installing a chargepoint, and applicants must also have permission from their council to install a cross-pavement charging solution. Applications can be made online.

To help councils deliver EV infrastructure, the Government-funded electric vehicle infrastructure training course will launches this week following a successful trial. The course is open to all local authorities.