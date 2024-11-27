More than 100 children in care placed miles away from home in Luton

More than 100 children in care have been placed more than 20 miles away from home in Luton, new figures show.

A children's charity has said the care system is "on its knees" and is not meeting the needs of young people.

Figures from the Department for Education show 374 children in care in Luton as of March – 121 (32 per cent) of which were placed more than 20 miles from home.

A year earlier 109 of 420 (26 per cent) children were away from home.

Child playing with toy. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “The safety and suitability of a child’s placement in care is our absolute priority, and we always try to place a young person within the locality when it is appropriate for them. However, due to national shortages of foster carers we are not always able to place children in Luton.”

More than 83,000 children were in care across England as of March, with 18,040 (22 per cent) placed at least 20 miles away from their home.

The council spokesperson continued: “Where possible we will place young people with carers in the Bedfordshire area before seeking placements further afield. Some placements have been made deliberately outside of the Luton area to safeguard the children. Providers are encouraged to expand into our area and hold recruitment campaigns in the Bedfordshire area.

“Luton is also now part of Foster East, a collaborative recruitment hub of 11 East of England local authorities working to recruit more foster carers and provide safe, local homes for children in need.”

There were 6,870 children in care in the East of England as of March – 2,220 (32 per cent) of which were placed 20 miles away from their normal area.

Katharine Sacks-Jones, chief executive of Become – a charity for children and young people in care – said children being moved due to a lack of suitable homes nearby is "simply not good enough".

She said: "The persistently high number of children in care means no let-up for a system that’s already on its knees and failing to meet the needs of young people."

"We’ve heard time and again from children in care the devasting impact this has when they are separated from brothers and sisters and pulled out of their school, which often happens without warning and sometimes multiple times a year," she added.

She urged the Government to take "decisive action" to stop these numbers getting worse.

There were significant differences between English regions – 32 per cent of children in the South West faced long distances from home, compared to 13 per cent in the North East.

A Department for Education spokesperson said they want to make sure every child has the opportunities they need to thrive.

"We’re already investing £40 million to recruit more foster carers and better support kinship carers, as well as providing £400 million to open more children’s homes where they’re most needed.

"For too long, the children’s social care system has been left to fester, but we are now determined to deliver meaningful reform once and for all to deliver better life chances for some of the most vulnerable children in our country."