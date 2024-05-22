More than 100 vehicles will hit the road as Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy marks D-Day anniversary
Now in its ninth year, the impressive drive through – which is set to include more than 100 vehicles – will take place on Saturday, June 8. People are invited to line the streets to cheer drivers on.
All money raised will be split between Scotty's Little Soldiers, which helps the children of forces personnel killed in action, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Organiser Graham Munt said: "We raised over £20,000 last year, and are hoping that we can do the same or even better. We've raised around £160 to £170,000 over the past eight years, and we're hoping to hit the £200,000 mark this time.
"We will have numerous food stands, stalls selling merchandise, live bands, a massive raffle, and a fairground for the kids. It's going to be a lot bigger, with a lot more for people to do."
The convoy will leave Herts Showground at 10am and travel along the A5 to Dunstable, arriving at approximately 10.15am, before it heads to Leighton Buzzard for 11am. The gates of Leighton Buzzard Showground (opposite the rugby club) will open to the public at 1pm.
At 9.45pm there will be a call to attention for ex military personnel, and a bugler will play The Last Post at 10pm for the public to pay their respects, with special thoughts to brave D-Day heroes.
Graham explained: "We hold a two minutes’ silence and out of thousands of people there, you can hear a pin drop.
"The trucks will then switch on their lights, and the best lit up vehicle will be presented with the Lee Rigby Memorial Trophy."
Fusilier Lee Rigby, of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was attacked and killed by terrorists near the Royal Artillery Barracks, Woolwich, in 2013, leaving behind his wife and young son. The convoy is proud to have Lee's father, Phil McClure, attending to present the trophy.
Graham also wishes to thank say a big thank you to their sponsors Brian Currie, to local businesses who have donated prizes, and to the drivers and public.
He concluded: "The drivers give up their free time; it's absolutely amazing and they should be respected."
