More than 1,500 tonnes of waste from Luton households were wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.

In Luton, 22,541 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 28.6% of all rubbish. It was down from a recycling rate of 29.5% in 2020-21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show an estimated 1,529 tonnes of household waste were rejected from being recycled after being placed in the wrong bin in the year to April 2022.

More than 1,500 tonnes of rubbish for recycling was rejected in Luton last year

It is down from 2,287 tonnes the year before – the highest level on record – but up from 589 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rejected waste material can be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments such as preservatives or paint.

Across England, 6.4% of rubbish sent to be recycled in 2021-22 was rejected.

Last year's rejects in Luton accounted for 6.4% of the 24,070 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling.

An LGA spokesperson said households have made a "real shift" to ensure they are recycling as much as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said: “However, the manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

They added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

The figures show 44.1% of household waste in England was recycled in 2021-22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Defra spokesperson said it wants to recycle and reuse more waste, and support households to do so.