More than 25,000 households near Luton Airport warned about five months of overnight runway resurfacing works

More than 25,000 households living near Luton Airport have been warned about five months of disruption as the airport prepares to begin overnight works to resurface its runways.

Starting on November 3, the improvements will be carried out between midnight and 5.45am during weeknights. The operation is expected to last five months.

The airport said: “The work is necessary to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of airport operations and that we continue to meet all our regulatory safety requirements.”

Around £18 million will be spent on replacing the ground lighting, repainting markings, and putting down new asphalt surfacing.

Neil Thompson, chief operations officer, said: “We recognise that projects of this scale can raise questions or concerns, particularly around noise disturbance and light pollution. While some disruption is unavoidable, every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum and we will closely monitor noise levels throughout the project.

“Wherever possible, materials will be reused to reduce both waste and the movement of vehicles. We would like to thank local residents for their understanding and cooperation as we complete this essential upgrade.”