More than 30 new jobs coming to Luton as easyJet opens new hangar and training campus

easyJet has revealed its plans to open a new plane maintenance hangar and a training campus in Luton, with the move creating more than 30 new jobs.

The airline will expand its maintenance facilities with its extra hangar, opening at Luton Airport in 2026.

This hangar will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as easyJet brings more of its engineering and maintenance functions in-house.

Alongside the hangar – which will create over 30 new engineering roles – easyJet will unveil its Engineering and Maintenance training campus, with custom-built training spaces and workshops to be used by up to 40 extra apprentices each year.

easyJet's new hangar. Picture: easyJet

The airline said: “The hangar will be home to more than 130 easyJet employees, responsible for the management and oversight of easyJet’s aircraft maintenance activities and join the airline’s existing engineering hangar facilities at Luton, Gatwick and Liverpool.”

Ahead of the opening, easyJet has started an engineering recruitment campaign – some roles are live today, while others will be added soon.

Recruitment for the apprenticeships on the new training campus will open in October.

Brendan McConnellogue, easyJet's director of engineering and maintenance, said: “Opening another hangar facility in Luton will play a critical role in supporting our continued growth in the UK and in delivering an industry leading operational performance as we continue to welcome more modern, fuel-efficient aircraft into our fleet.

“The creation of these additional roles gives more engineers the opportunity to join our great team at Luton. Not only are we committed to investing in our operations to continue providing great service for our customers, but we’re equally as committed to investing in skills.”