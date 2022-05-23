More than 30 street parties planned in Luton for the Platinum Jubilee weekend

And it is not just parties which are planned for the Bank Holiday weekend.

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there will be a number of events in the town centre on Thursday 2 June: creative activities for children will run from 1pm to 4pm including the opportunity to make a royal crown and live music from 5pm to 9.45pm.

To add civic grandeur to the occasion to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the Town Crier will be making a regal proclamation from the Town Hall at 2pm in which the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon later in the evening will be formally announced. A short series of events will start at 9.30pm culminating in igniting the beacon and a special choir performance to end the day.

Luton Carnival will be one of the weekend's attractions

On Saturday 4 June the Luton International Carnival returns with its vibrant colours, stalls and events that celebrate and enjoy the town’s rich diversity. Not only that, but there are strong historical links with Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

In April 1954 Marilyn Gearing was crowned the Hat Queen at Luton Carnival (then a hat fair). The crown she wore was made by a Luton milliner, and a replica of the one used by Queen Elizabeth II just two years previously. Today, Marilyn still takes part in Luton International Carnival annually, designing and making the Luton Samaritans float that traditionally ends the Luton parade as 'Samaritans are always at the end of the line’.

Council leader Hazel Simmons MBE, said: “The Platinum Jubilee will be a unique event in our nation’s history and here in Luton we are determined to build on the fantastic vibe created by events such as the Carnival returning to our town and communities coming together after a terrible couple of years.

The four day weekend will celebrate the Queen's 70 years on he throne (Photo by Glyn Kirk - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I do hope as many people as possible will not only enjoy the two days holiday, but seize the chance to take part in some of the fantastic parties and events being planned across the town.”

Full details of road closures and performance artists will be announced nearer the time.