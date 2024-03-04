Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than a dozen people were sleeping rough in Luton last year, new estimates show.

The Government previously pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024, but since the "Everyone In" scheme – which housed homeless people in emergency hotels during the coronavirus pandemic – ended in 2021, the number of people sleeping on the streets has rocketed. The latest Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 18 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Luton based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – up from 11 the year before.

Nationally, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough rose by 27% last year to 3,898. This remains below pre-pandemic levels, but represents a significant increase of 60% in the last two years.

A homeless person sleeping rough in a doorway in Farringdon, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The count includes people sleeping outside, but does not cover sofa surfers, those in hostels or shelters, or people in recreational or traveller sites, and figures are generally considered to be an undercount of the true number.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said the scale of rough sleeping is a "source of national shame". Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the Government "cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the housing emergency".

Further DLUHC figures show 109,000 households in England were living in temporary accommodation as of September. This was up 10 per cent on the last year, and the highest figure on record. It included 984 households in Luton – 86 less than the year before.

Meanwhile, the number of children living in temporary accommodation also hit a record-high 142,490, including 1,862 in Luton.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: "We are now spending an unprecedented £2.4 billion to help people at risk of homelessness and support rough sleepers, including £220 million announced this week, which will help fund thousands of beds and specialist support services across the country through councils.