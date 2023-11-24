Mosaic artist from Bedfordshire to appear on BBC One’s Make It At Market

Dionne Ible, a talented mosaic artist from Bedfordshire, will be appearing on the second series of BBC One's Make It At Market. The 15 episode program begins again on Monday, 27 November at 4.30pm and will be hosted by Dominic Chinea from the Repair Shop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The series features a diverse selection of talented amateur crafters from across the UK who hope to turn their hobbies and skills into serious money and life-changing businesses.

Dionne applied to go on the programme after being prompted by a friend. “When I received confirmation that I was one of the 30 makers selected out of thousands who had applied, I could hardly believe it!” says Dionne who will be mentored by London-based collage artist and project curator, Sharon Walters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dionne creates eye-catching African inspired mosaics and has been working on her business for over 20 years but just needed that extra push to get her to where she longs to be. “Being on the show has been an amazing and unforgettable experience. Sharon’s expertise, guidance and sometimes tough love has given me so much more confidence and belief in myself”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

It is Dionne's dream to travel to Africa and learn from traditional artisans which will enhance her practice. She also longs to create something breathtaking for someone famous which will add to her amazing portfolio.

Since filming, Dionne has been working on commissions and exhibiting her work in art fairs.